Buddy Kennedy vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Buddy Kennedy (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Padres
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)
- Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 14 of 29 games last season (48.3%) Kennedy got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (13.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He went deep once out of 29 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Kennedy picked up an RBI in six of 29 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored 10 times last season in 29 games (34.5%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Padres
- Click Here for Jace Peterson
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Kyle Lewis
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.304
|AVG
|.108
|.358
|OBP
|.195
|.457
|SLG
|.162
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.