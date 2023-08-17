Christian Walker vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 120 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .275 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with five homers during his last outings.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (29.1%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.281
|AVG
|.269
|.360
|OBP
|.340
|.567
|SLG
|.524
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|44
|48/25
|K/BB
|48/24
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8).
