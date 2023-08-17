Corbin Carroll vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 114 hits.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (52.6%), including 20 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.335
|OBP
|.375
|.486
|SLG
|.535
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|48/25
|12
|SB
|24
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
