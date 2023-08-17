On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 114 hits.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (52.6%), including 20 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .262 AVG .287 .335 OBP .375 .486 SLG .535 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 48/25 12 SB 24

