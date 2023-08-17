Thursday's contest between the San Diego Padres (58-63) and Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on August 17.

The probable starters are Rich Hill (7-12) for the Padres and Zac Gallen (12-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 28 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (570 total), Arizona is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule