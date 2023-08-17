Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with 570 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies W 9-7 Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/20/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray

