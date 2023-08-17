How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at PETCO Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Padres vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with 570 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-7
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|8/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.