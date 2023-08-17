The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Christian Walker and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 120 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 49 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.349/.545 so far this year.

Walker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with two doubles, six home runs, four walks and 14 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 16 3-for-3 3 2 4 9 0 at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .274/.355/.510 slash line so far this season.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (7-12) will take the mound for the Padres, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 24 starts this season, Hill has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 12 3.1 7 3 3 4 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 3.0 4 6 6 4 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 5.0 5 2 2 7 3 at Padres Jul. 25 4.1 7 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 5.2 8 4 4 1 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 103 walks and 75 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .265/.408/.500 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.