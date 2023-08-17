The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 16 of 72 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .302 AVG .235 .344 OBP .280 .345 SLG .374 5 XBH 10 0 HR 3 12 RBI 17 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings