Gabriel Moreno vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 72 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.302
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.280
|.345
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8).
