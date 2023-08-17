Geraldo Perdomo vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
- In 55 of 99 games this season (55.6%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 99), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (26 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.231
|AVG
|.310
|.337
|OBP
|.402
|.372
|SLG
|.439
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|24/22
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.