Jace Peterson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jace Peterson (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks while batting .218.
- Peterson has gotten a hit in 53 of 103 games this season (51.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (10.7%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (18.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (6.8%).
- He has scored in 26 games this year (25.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|45
|.125
|AVG
|.262
|.364
|OBP
|.346
|.125
|SLG
|.369
|0
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|15
|2/3
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
