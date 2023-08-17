Ketel Marte vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (82 of 113), with at least two hits 31 times (27.4%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (39 of 113), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.366
|OBP
|.341
|.469
|SLG
|.494
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|45/25
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-12) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
