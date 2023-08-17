Kyle Lewis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Kyle Lewis (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .195.
- This season, Lewis has totaled at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Lewis has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.231
|AVG
|.179
|.231
|OBP
|.258
|.231
|SLG
|.357
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.