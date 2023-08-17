The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 71 of 108 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (24.1%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 40 games this year (37.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (35.2%), including eight multi-run games (7.4%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .250 AVG .265 .307 OBP .306 .495 SLG .442 26 XBH 20 10 HR 9 34 RBI 30 43/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 1

