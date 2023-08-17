The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .225 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Ahmed has had a hit in 30 of 58 games this year (51.7%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).
  • In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.6%).
  • In 12 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Padres

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.278 AVG .178
.337 OBP .196
.367 SLG .289
5 XBH 7
1 HR 1
6 RBI 11
15/7 K/BB 28/2
3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.