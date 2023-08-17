Nick Ahmed vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .225 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 30 of 58 games this year (51.7%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).
- In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.6%).
- In 12 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.178
|.337
|OBP
|.196
|.367
|SLG
|.289
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|15/7
|K/BB
|28/2
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
