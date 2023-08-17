Tommy Pham vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 86 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.1%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (29.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.316
|AVG
|.182
|.350
|OBP
|.269
|.579
|SLG
|.227
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.