The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Pham has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 86 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.1%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (29.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .316 AVG .182 .350 OBP .269 .579 SLG .227 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 5 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings