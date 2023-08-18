The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (35.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .282 AVG .188 .319 OBP .222 .491 SLG .326 13 XBH 11 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 37/5 2 SB 4

