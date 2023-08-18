The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Walker has 120 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .272 with 62 extra-base hits.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 75 of 118 games this season (63.6%) Walker has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (21.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 48 games this year (40.7%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (45.8%), including seven multi-run games (5.9%).

Home Away 57 GP 60 .281 AVG .264 .360 OBP .335 .567 SLG .515 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 44 48/25 K/BB 49/24 3 SB 5

