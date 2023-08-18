Corbin Carroll vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on August 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 114 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 76 of 115 games this season (66.1%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.262
|AVG
|.283
|.335
|OBP
|.373
|.486
|SLG
|.527
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|49/26
|12
|SB
|24
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.