Friday's game features the San Diego Padres (58-64) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-60) squaring off at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.91 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 45.3%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (573 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule