How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 137 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 573 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.
- Pfaadt has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-7
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|8/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
