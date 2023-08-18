Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 137 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 573 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.

Pfaadt has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies W 9-7 Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres W 3-1 Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/20/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson

