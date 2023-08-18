Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres square off at PETCO Park on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Walker Stats
- Walker has recorded 120 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.347/.540 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|3-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|9
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen 36 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.354/.506 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 112 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 103 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.404/.495 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
