The Arizona Diamondbacks (62-60) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (58-64), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-6) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.91 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.

Pfaadt is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Pfaadt is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Padres

He meets a Padres offense that ranks 15th in the league with 557 total runs scored while batting .239 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (16th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (11th in the league).

Pfaadt has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres' Lugo (4-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.16, a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.253.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Lugo has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 573 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 137 home runs, 18th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

