Geraldo Perdomo vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .268 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 100 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.
- In 6.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 26 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.231
|AVG
|.306
|.337
|OBP
|.398
|.372
|SLG
|.433
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|24/22
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
