The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .268 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 100 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.

In 6.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 26 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .231 AVG .306 .337 OBP .398 .372 SLG .433 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 24/22 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings