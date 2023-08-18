The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .218 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.

In 51.0% of his games this year (53 of 104), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this season (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 45 .125 AVG .262 .364 OBP .346 .125 SLG .369 0 XBH 8 0 HR 3 0 RBI 15 2/3 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 3

