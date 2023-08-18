Jace Peterson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .218 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.
- In 51.0% of his games this year (53 of 104), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this season (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|45
|.125
|AVG
|.262
|.364
|OBP
|.346
|.125
|SLG
|.369
|0
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|15
|2/3
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 4.16 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.