Ketel Marte vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 82 of 113 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.366
|OBP
|.341
|.469
|SLG
|.494
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|45/25
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
