How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Friday, August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The list below shows you how to watch or live stream every Little League World Series game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, August 18, so you don't have to worry about missing a single pitch.
Watch even more Little League baseball games with ESPN+!
Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Panama Region vs. Latin America Region
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Metro Region vs. Southeast Region
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Japan Region vs. Mexico Region
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Southwest Region vs. Midwest Region
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the Little League World Series action all tournament long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.