The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 108 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .250 AVG .265 .307 OBP .306 .495 SLG .442 26 XBH 20 10 HR 9 34 RBI 30 43/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 1

