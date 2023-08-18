Mercury vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
The Phoenix Mercury (9-21) will look to Brittney Griner (17.9 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.9, second) and the New York Liberty (24-7) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-12)
|163.5
|-950
|+625
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-11.5)
|163.5
|-750
|+525
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-11.5)
|163.5
|-800
|+475
|Tipico
|Liberty (-12.5)
|165.5
|-850
|+525
Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Mercury have covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-6.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.
