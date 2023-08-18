Tommy Pham vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Pham -- batting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on August 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 54.0% of his games this year (47 of 87), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31 games this year (35.6%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 87 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.228
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.579
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|17
|3/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|1
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
