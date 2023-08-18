Tommy Pham -- batting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on August 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 54.0% of his games this year (47 of 87), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 31 games this year (35.6%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 of 87 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 38 .316 AVG .228 .350 OBP .310 .579 SLG .398 3 XBH 12 1 HR 4 5 RBI 17 3/1 K/BB 32/15 1 SB 7

