Today's WNBA schedule features five contests, including a matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 8-23

8-23 WAS Record: 14-16

14-16 IND Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th) WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.3 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 WAS Odds to Win: -170

-170 IND Odds to Win: +141

+141 Total: 161 points

The Connecticut Sun face the Dallas Wings

The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 21-9

21-9 DAL Record: 16-14

16-14 CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first)

83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first) DAL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 CON Odds to Win: -165

-165 DAL Odds to Win: +136

+136 Total: 168.5 points

The Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky take to the home court of the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 15-16

15-16 CHI Record: 12-18

12-18 ATL Stats: 82.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

82.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th) CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 ATL Odds to Win: -141

-141 CHI Odds to Win: +116

+116 Total: 163.5 points

The Seattle Storm play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 9-21

9-21 MIN Record: 14-16

14-16 SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 MIN Odds to Win: -134

-134 SEA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 161.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury host the New York Liberty

The Liberty go on the road to face the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 9-21

9-21 NYL Record: 24-7

24-7 PHO Stats: 77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 NYL Odds to Win: -1024

-1024 PHO Odds to Win: +652

+652 Total: 164.5 points

