Alek Thomas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alek Thomas (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .239 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 41 of 80 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.8%.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), with two or more runs six times (7.5%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.207
|.319
|OBP
|.238
|.491
|SLG
|.338
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/5
|K/BB
|39/5
|2
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 37-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 38th, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 20th.
