On Saturday, Alek Thomas (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .239 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 41 of 80 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.8%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.8%.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), with two or more runs six times (7.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .282 AVG .207 .319 OBP .238 .491 SLG .338 13 XBH 11 3 HR 4 13 RBI 10 24/5 K/BB 39/5 2 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings