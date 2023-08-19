Alek Thomas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- hitting .250 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on August 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 79), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 3.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.191
|.319
|OBP
|.224
|.491
|SLG
|.326
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|39/5
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
