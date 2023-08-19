Alek Thomas -- hitting .250 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on August 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 79), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 3.8% of his games.

He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .282 AVG .191 .319 OBP .224 .491 SLG .326 13 XBH 11 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 39/5 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings