Christian Walker vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in total hits (121) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 76 of 120 games this year (63.3%), including 34 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 49 games this year (40.8%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.281
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.335
|.567
|SLG
|.504
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|45
|48/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Darvish (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 37-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 38th, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 20th.
