On Saturday, Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in total hits (121) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 76 of 120 games this year (63.3%), including 34 multi-hit games (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 49 games this year (40.8%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .281 AVG .261 .360 OBP .335 .567 SLG .504 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 45 48/25 K/BB 52/26 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings