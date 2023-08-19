On Saturday, Christian Walker (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 120 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is ninth in slugging.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 75 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
  • In 21.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker has had an RBI in 48 games this season (40.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season (54 of 119), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 61
.281 AVG .261
.360 OBP .333
.567 SLG .509
32 XBH 30
14 HR 14
38 RBI 44
48/25 K/BB 50/25
3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Waldron will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.