Christian Walker vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 120 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is ninth in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 75 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 21.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 48 games this season (40.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season (54 of 119), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.281
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.333
|.567
|SLG
|.509
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|44
|48/25
|K/BB
|50/25
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
