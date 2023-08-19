Corbin Carroll vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Padres
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll is batting .270 with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 20 games this season (17.2%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (52.6%), including 20 multi-run games (17.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.262
|AVG
|.278
|.335
|OBP
|.367
|.486
|SLG
|.517
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|49/26
|12
|SB
|24
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Waldron starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.