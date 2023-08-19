Saturday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (59-64) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) at 3:10 PM ET (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (8-8) for the Padres and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Diamondbacks have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 7-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (573 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule