Diamondbacks vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (59-64) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) at 3:10 PM ET (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Yu Darvish (8-8) for the Padres and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Diamondbacks have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a mark of 7-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (573 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen
|August 15
|@ Rockies
|W 8-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Ty Blach
|August 16
|@ Rockies
|W 9-7
|Slade Cecconi vs Austin Gomber
|August 17
|@ Padres
|W 3-1
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
|August 18
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo
|August 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish
|August 21
|Rangers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 22
|Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|August 24
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|August 25
|Reds
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Hunter Greene
