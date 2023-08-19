Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Scott McGough, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The favored Padres have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of its 124 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 33-30 23-25 40-36 43-43 20-18

