Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET

San Diego, California

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 51 of 123 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 32-30 22-25 40-36 42-43 20-18

