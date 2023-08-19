On Saturday, August 19, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (59-65) host Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (63-61) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +145 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (8-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Scott McGough - ARI (1-7, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Diamondbacks' game versus the Padres but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Padres with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 49 (52.7%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 20-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 10 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Jace Peterson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.