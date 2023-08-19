The Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) visit the San Diego Padres (59-64) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.19 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: SDPA
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Injury Report
Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to make his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
  • Kelly is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
  • Kelly is trying for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
  • He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Padres

  • The opposing Padres offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (154) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 975 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 561 runs.
  • Kelly has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Padres this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .176 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

  • The Padres' Darvish (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up four earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
  • The 37-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.24, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257.
  • In 22 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
  • Darvish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).

Yu Darvish vs. Diamondbacks

  • The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with 573 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (19th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks have gone 5-for-31 with a double, a triple and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.