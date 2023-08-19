The Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) visit the San Diego Padres (59-64) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.19 ERA).

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.19 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to make his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 21 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.

Kelly is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kelly is trying for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (154) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 975 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 561 runs.

Kelly has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Padres this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .176 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres' Darvish (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.24, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).

Yu Darvish vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with 573 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (19th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-for-31 with a double, a triple and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

