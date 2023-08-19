Gabriel Moreno vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .273.
- In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.302
|AVG
|.246
|.344
|OBP
|.288
|.345
|SLG
|.402
|5
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will send Darvish (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
