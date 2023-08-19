Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 19 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .267 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 47 walks.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this year (56 of 102), with multiple hits 26 times (25.5%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (5.9%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has an RBI in 27 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (43 of 102), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .231 AVG .302 .337 OBP .394 .372 SLG .426 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 23 35/24 K/BB 27/23 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings