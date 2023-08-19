The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.259 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks while batting .269.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 56 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this year (26 of 101), with two or more RBI eight times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 of 101 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .231 AVG .306 .337 OBP .397 .372 SLG .431 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 25/22 7 SB 6

