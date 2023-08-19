Geraldo Perdomo vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.259 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks while batting .269.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 56 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this year (26 of 101), with two or more RBI eight times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 101 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.231
|AVG
|.306
|.337
|OBP
|.397
|.372
|SLG
|.431
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|25/22
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
