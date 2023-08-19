Hideki Matsuyama will compete at the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at the par-70, 7,366-yard Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) from August 17-19.

Looking to bet on Matsuyama at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Matsuyama has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 24 -6 277 0 20 1 2 $4.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Matsuyama has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his most recent nine attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Matsuyama played this event was in 2022, and he finished 35th.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will play at 7,366 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,016.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

The average course Matsuyama has played i the last year (7,355 yards) is 11 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,366).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 36th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.61).

Matsuyama shot better than 77% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 3.75 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.07.

Matsuyama recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matsuyama carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Matsuyama carded fewer birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last competition, Matsuyama posted a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Matsuyama ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.