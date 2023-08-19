Jace Peterson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.100 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 walks.
- Peterson has had a hit in 53 of 106 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (10.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this year (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|45
|.125
|AVG
|.262
|.364
|OBP
|.346
|.125
|SLG
|.369
|0
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|15
|2/3
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Darvish (8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.