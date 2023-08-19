Jose Herrera vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Herrera (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is hitting .222 with four doubles and 13 walks.
- Herrera has recorded a hit in 13 of 33 games this year (39.4%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.167
|AVG
|.282
|.239
|OBP
|.408
|.167
|SLG
|.385
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|11/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Waldron will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
