On Saturday, Jose Herrera (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is hitting .222 with four doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has recorded a hit in 13 of 33 games this year (39.4%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).

In 33 games played this season, he has not homered.

In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .167 AVG .282 .239 OBP .408 .167 SLG .385 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 11/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings