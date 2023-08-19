The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Marte has gotten a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (27.0%).

He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 60 .292 AVG .258 .366 OBP .344 .469 SLG .483 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

