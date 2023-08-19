Ketel Marte vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (27.0%).
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.292
|AVG
|.258
|.366
|OBP
|.344
|.469
|SLG
|.483
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
