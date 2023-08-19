The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this season (82 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (14.0%).

He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including 17 multi-run games (14.9%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .292 AVG .262 .366 OBP .343 .469 SLG .489 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 46/27 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings