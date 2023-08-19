The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .257 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this season (73 of 110), with at least two hits 26 times (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 110), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 38 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .250 AVG .263 .307 OBP .303 .495 SLG .438 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 34 RBI 31 43/15 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

