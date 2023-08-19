The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .306 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 72 of 109 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (23.9%).
  • In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 40 games this season (36.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (34.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 55
.250 AVG .265
.307 OBP .305
.495 SLG .443
26 XBH 21
10 HR 9
34 RBI 30
43/15 K/BB 32/9
3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Waldron makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.