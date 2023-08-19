Tommy Pham vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (31 of 88), with two or more RBI eight times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
